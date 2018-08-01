Clickatell Ushers in New Era for African Enterprises With WhatsApp Business Solution

REDWOOD CITY, California, August 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global customer engagement company, Clickatell, is an authorized WhatsApp Business Solution Provider. Clickatell's customers on WhatsApp Business solutions include Absa Bank, GTBank, First Bank of Nigeria and United Bank of Africa. These banks are partnering with Clickatell to roll out their chat banking capabilities on WhatsApp across Africa.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/725567/Clickatell_Pieter_de_Villiers.jpg )



WhatsApp, a simple, reliable, and private way to talk to anyone in the world, is currently one of the most popular messaging services around the globe. More than 1.5 billion people in over 180 countries use WhatsApp to stay in touch, anytime and anywhere.

Clickatell is the leading global provider of business to consumer communication SaaS solutions through its Connect, Touch and Transact offerings. Connect services businesses requiring omni-channel messaging APIs for notifications and alerts. Touch enables businesses of all sizes deploy customer care across digital channels. Transact is today the largest chat banking platform in Nigeria covering over 70% of the banked population across 10 of the largest Nigerian banks.

WhatsApp Business API provides the ability to send out notifications and conduct 2-way conversations with consumers right within WhatsApp. Clickatell has integrated the API into its Connect, Touch and Transact SaaS solutions, which makes it easy for businesses to build a significant presence on WhatsApp.

With Clickatell's integrations, a business can immediately start sending out helpful notifications and conduct real time 2-way customer interactions.

Businesses have already informally started using WhatsApp for customer engagement. With the Clickatell integrated solutions, they now have the technology backing to actively engage with their customers at scale. Clickatell's turnkey solutions have enabled its early access customers go live on WhatsApp in days and weeks.

"We are delighted to build on our long running relationship with both WhatsApp and brands with the WhatsApp business integration across all of our offerings," says Pieter De Villiers, Clickatell CEO. "Businesses have just begun to realize the power of chat-based engagement. We are determined to be the go-to partner of choice for businesses globally."

Clickatell is actively working with several other large businesses across online commerce, retail, digital entertainment and financial services to enable their presence on WhatsApp.

Companies who are interested in the WhatsApp Business early access program are invited to make an enquiry on the Clickatell website.

About Clickatell

We're a global technology company leading mobile innovation since 2000, with offices in Silicon Valley (HQ), Toronto, Nigeria and Cape Town. Backed by investors such as Sequoia Capital and DAG Ventures, our cutting-edge mobile engagement and real-time mobile transaction platforms have served billions of messages for over 15 000 customers, helping the world's leading brands such as Visa, IBM, WhatsApp, Avaya and McKinsey, remain relevant in an ever-changing digital world. Visit clickatell.com/who-are-we/ for more info on how we unlock possibilities.