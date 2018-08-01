

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In the latest sign of his frustration with the ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, President Donald Trump has called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to immediately bring an end to the probe.



The request by Trump in a post on Twitter on Wednesday comes as special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation has been a thorn in the president's side for over a year.



'This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further,' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!'



Trump has repeatedly complained about conflicts of interest among members of the investigative team, although Mueller himself is a Republican as was appointed by Republican Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.



Rosenstein appointed Mueller to lead the investigation in May of 2017 after Sessions recused himself over undisclosed meetings with the Russian ambassador.



Trump has been critical of Session's recusal and suggested he would have picked someone else if he knew the Attorney General was going to recuse himself.



'Russian Collusion with the Trump Campaign, one of the most successful in history, is a TOTAL HOAX,' Trump claimed in a separate tweet.



He added, 'The Democrats paid for the phony and discredited Dossier which was, along with Comey, McCabe, Strzok and his lover, the lovely Lisa Page, used to begin the Witch Hunt. Disgraceful!'



Democratic lawmakers were quick to jump on Trump's comments, with Congressman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, calling the president's tweet 'an attempt to obstruct justice hiding in plain sight.'



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called Trump's tweets 'just another attempt to make the American people look at his latest shiny object.'



'Remember Mr. President, getting to the truth is critical for our security and democracy,' Schumer added in a post on Twitter.



Trump has recently escalated his attacks on the investigation as his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has gone on trial on charges brought by Mueller's office.



Manafort, who has been charged with crimes related to foreign lobbying and witness tampering, is currently on trial on charges of tax and bank fraud.



In separate tweets, Trump noted the charges are not related to the campaign and suggested Manafort is being treated worse than legendary mob boss Al Capone.



