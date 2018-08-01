sprite-preloader
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, August 1

1 August 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 15,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4755.300p. The highest price paid per share was 4785.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4710.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0166% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,679,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,554,383. Rightmove holds 1,671,420 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact:Gemma Cornish 01908 712 018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
234739 08:30:43
1004737 08:32:03
494726 08:32:45
624726 08:32:47
324720 08:33:03
704720 08:33:03
964710 08:36:10
1024711 08:38:20
1184714 08:39:02
34714 08:40:04
1044714 08:40:04
434712 08:41:01
524712 08:41:01
1064734 08:44:41
764734 08:45:22
194734 08:45:22
1064754 08:48:53
1004751 08:48:58
994749 08:52:26
344748 08:55:36
764748 08:55:36
1124744 08:58:00
404743 09:00:22
1134754 09:07:02
1004753 09:07:14
1184753 09:10:00
824748 09:13:55
204748 09:13:55
1004741 09:17:48
1024740 09:21:50
1054747 09:27:38
1134741 09:32:06
1024734 09:37:49
184732 09:44:51
1004732 09:44:51
974736 09:52:38
974734 09:52:47
1064730 09:55:58
1174728 09:59:27
1054729 10:08:49
194726 10:10:52
834726 10:11:00
1014743 10:21:14
964742 10:21:14
1084751 10:26:52
14748 10:30:01
1054748 10:30:01
294752 10:36:00
824752 10:36:00
664753 10:41:04
1024754 10:47:09
1064754 10:48:47
1034754 10:50:45
864752 10:53:51
154752 10:53:51
174747 11:00:49
824747 11:00:49
1184742 11:05:37
554739 11:10:05
424739 11:10:05
1034739 11:15:21
1104742 11:19:14
1164741 11:22:57
1134744 11:29:40
1064742 11:34:33
24737 11:40:42
1094737 11:41:09
1104735 11:47:09
954736 11:52:41
84736 11:52:41
174730 11:54:47
804732 11:55:26
34732 11:55:26
294732 11:55:26
1184721 12:06:01
104721 12:09:33
984721 12:09:33
974727 12:16:54
1164725 12:21:14
954730 12:33:02
1064729 12:35:30
1094731 12:42:02
1124731 12:44:57
274731 12:52:12
774731 12:52:12
1004740 13:00:10
464742 13:02:58
174742 13:02:58
344742 13:02:58
384746 13:05:15
734746 13:05:15
1034749 13:10:09
974748 13:15:51
1184752 13:28:00
984755 13:29:03
94754 13:29:03
1074754 13:30:03
1054757 13:38:07
1154755 13:42:15
184758 13:52:27
934758 13:52:27
1334766 14:05:03
904766 14:05:03
344768 14:06:55
254768 14:06:55
644768 14:06:55
1014771 14:09:32
84771 14:09:32
1054771 14:15:02
1024771 14:15:02
534769 14:15:20
464769 14:15:20
174767 14:15:23
474767 14:15:55
444767 14:15:55
1124768 14:21:05
1014769 14:26:00
454769 14:26:00
734769 14:26:00
144783 14:30:55
994783 14:30:55
564780 14:31:50
404780 14:31:50
1024779 14:35:41
974785 14:39:03
214785 14:39:03
174784 14:39:06
34784 14:39:06
954784 14:39:06
964775 14:40:54
1064775 14:43:02
394772 14:44:50
634772 14:44:50
1334770 14:49:48
224770 14:49:48
364770 14:49:48
404770 14:49:48
64770 14:52:48
904770 14:52:48
1024770 14:58:20
364769 14:59:01
724769 14:59:01
954770 15:00:05
374770 15:01:08
594770 15:01:08
1144768 15:02:36
1184763 15:06:00
1184770 15:13:24
1184769 15:13:27
1114773 15:16:27
374772 15:17:18
1024778 15:22:02
1024777 15:22:02
1044776 15:24:20
284775 15:24:31
134775 15:25:46
1094775 15:26:28
684775 15:26:28
1064775 15:28:28
254773 15:29:51
804773 15:29:51
984774 15:31:24
44773 15:34:01
954773 15:34:01
974772 15:34:20
1094769 15:39:01
994769 15:39:01
1184768 15:40:06
1004767 15:42:53
1184767 15:43:28
994765 15:44:47
1204770 15:51:56
1414769 15:53:01
1134769 15:55:38
134769 15:55:38
864769 15:55:38
954769 15:56:35
244773 16:01:05
1104773 16:01:05
1174774 16:02:52
1314774 16:02:52
1184778 16:05:55
1084777 16:06:15
14780 16:09:16
24780 16:09:16
1054780 16:09:16
1194780 16:09:55
954779 16:09:56
1124780 16:12:10
1334778 16:14:00
1114775 16:16:08
1344775 16:16:08
1764774 16:17:40

