Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 1 August 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 163,563 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.3000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 23.7500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.0683

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,410,369,281 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,410,369,281 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

1 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3733 24.05 16:28:25 London Stock Exchange 6202 24.00 16:28:25 London Stock Exchange 4552 24.00 16:28:25 London Stock Exchange 7000 24.00 16:28:25 London Stock Exchange 8367 24.00 16:14:01 London Stock Exchange 2268 24.00 16:09:42 London Stock Exchange 201 24.00 16:04:52 London Stock Exchange 214 24.00 15:59:27 London Stock Exchange 278 24.00 15:59:27 London Stock Exchange 208 24.00 15:55:02 London Stock Exchange 2611 23.95 15:46:33 London Stock Exchange 1761 23.95 15:44:48 London Stock Exchange 669 23.95 15:32:14 London Stock Exchange 312 23.95 15:32:14 London Stock Exchange 3140 23.95 15:25:57 London Stock Exchange 2444 23.95 15:20:23 London Stock Exchange 38 23.95 15:15:24 London Stock Exchange 35 23.95 15:09:57 London Stock Exchange 24 23.95 15:00:00 London Stock Exchange 32 23.95 14:59:59 London Stock Exchange 1 23.95 14:59:59 London Stock Exchange 2598 24.00 14:53:00 London Stock Exchange 2615 24.05 14:49:37 London Stock Exchange 2728 24.10 14:42:19 London Stock Exchange 5954 24.10 14:30:29 London Stock Exchange 3123 24.05 14:24:15 London Stock Exchange 2630 24.05 14:14:52 London Stock Exchange 2734 24.05 14:05:54 London Stock Exchange 5361 24.05 14:00:20 London Stock Exchange 471 24.05 13:56:01 London Stock Exchange 11720 24.05 13:49:13 London Stock Exchange 2608 24.10 13:31:59 London Stock Exchange 2755 23.75 13:25:17 London Stock Exchange 2650 23.80 13:25:17 London Stock Exchange 1809 23.80 13:07:21 London Stock Exchange 951 23.80 12:58:24 London Stock Exchange 2688 24.05 12:48:49 London Stock Exchange 2793 24.15 12:44:11 London Stock Exchange 9654 24.25 12:31:18 London Stock Exchange 2859 24.30 12:31:18 London Stock Exchange 13100 24.30 12:20:22 London Stock Exchange 2900 24.05 12:19:19 London Stock Exchange 21 24.05 12:17:14 London Stock Exchange 557 24.05 11:47:44 London Stock Exchange 2004 24.05 11:39:15 London Stock Exchange 3322 24.05 11:25:26 London Stock Exchange 3053 24.05 11:14:04 London Stock Exchange 3242 24.10 11:01:16 London Stock Exchange 13228 24.10 10:45:30 London Stock Exchange 2819 24.15 10:33:43 London Stock Exchange 3263 24.05 10:33:43 London Stock Exchange 3263 24.05 10:22:55 London Stock Exchange

