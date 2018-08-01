sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 1

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:1 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):163,563
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.3000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.7500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.0683

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,410,369,281 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,410,369,281 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

1 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
373324.0516:28:25London Stock Exchange
620224.0016:28:25London Stock Exchange
455224.0016:28:25London Stock Exchange
700024.0016:28:25London Stock Exchange
836724.0016:14:01London Stock Exchange
226824.0016:09:42London Stock Exchange
20124.0016:04:52London Stock Exchange
21424.0015:59:27London Stock Exchange
27824.0015:59:27London Stock Exchange
20824.0015:55:02London Stock Exchange
261123.9515:46:33London Stock Exchange
176123.9515:44:48London Stock Exchange
66923.9515:32:14London Stock Exchange
31223.9515:32:14London Stock Exchange
314023.9515:25:57London Stock Exchange
244423.9515:20:23London Stock Exchange
3823.9515:15:24London Stock Exchange
3523.9515:09:57London Stock Exchange
2423.9515:00:00London Stock Exchange
3223.9514:59:59London Stock Exchange
123.9514:59:59London Stock Exchange
259824.0014:53:00London Stock Exchange
261524.0514:49:37London Stock Exchange
272824.1014:42:19London Stock Exchange
595424.1014:30:29London Stock Exchange
312324.0514:24:15London Stock Exchange
263024.0514:14:52London Stock Exchange
273424.0514:05:54London Stock Exchange
536124.0514:00:20London Stock Exchange
47124.0513:56:01London Stock Exchange
1172024.0513:49:13London Stock Exchange
260824.1013:31:59London Stock Exchange
275523.7513:25:17London Stock Exchange
265023.8013:25:17London Stock Exchange
180923.8013:07:21London Stock Exchange
95123.8012:58:24London Stock Exchange
268824.0512:48:49London Stock Exchange
279324.1512:44:11London Stock Exchange
965424.2512:31:18London Stock Exchange
285924.3012:31:18London Stock Exchange
1310024.3012:20:22London Stock Exchange
290024.0512:19:19London Stock Exchange
2124.0512:17:14London Stock Exchange
55724.0511:47:44London Stock Exchange
200424.0511:39:15London Stock Exchange
332224.0511:25:26London Stock Exchange
305324.0511:14:04London Stock Exchange
324224.1011:01:16London Stock Exchange
1322824.1010:45:30London Stock Exchange
281924.1510:33:43London Stock Exchange
326324.0510:33:43London Stock Exchange
326324.0510:22:55London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


