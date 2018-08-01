CircleLoop Becomes a HubSpot Certified Partner

LANCASHIRE, England, August 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CircleLoop has joined HubSpot as aConnect Certified Partner

HubSpot, a leading CRM, marketing, sales, and customer service platform, works hand-in-hand with Connect Partners to help grow their business through co-marketing and business development campaigns to increase shared customers.

Connect Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and passed certification.

CircleLoop is a next-generation alternative to traditional phone systems and its powerful HubSpot integration makes it easier to level-up team productivity and efficiency through automatic logging of phone calls, transcriptions and recordings, immediate identification of inbound callers and click to call from your CRM.

"We're always looking to partner with companies and tools that make it even easier for our customers to achieve their growth goals," said Brad Coffey, Chief Strategy Officer at HubSpot. CircleLoop's offering does just that, and we're excited to have them on board as a Connect Partner."

HubSpot's Connect Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Certified Partners comply with a set of requirements in addition to hitting set milestones for amount of installs and positive reviews from customers to receive the HubSpot stamp of approval.

Co-founder of CircleLoop, Damian Hanson, added:

"Since we launched CircleLoop we've experienced significant demand from the marketing, advertising and digital sectors, so HubSpot was an obvious integration partner for us as we continue to challenge the telecoms market with new technology and fresh thinking. Our HubSpot integration delivers clear productivity benefits for forward-thinking companies and we're excited to be listed as a certified app in HubSpot's marketplace."

