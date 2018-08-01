sprite-preloader
Actusnews Wire

LA POSTE: Availability of 2018 half year financial report - Le Groupe La Poste

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 1 August 2018

Le Groupe La Poste 2018 Half year financial report

Le Groupe La Poste announces today that its 2018 Half year financial report has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The financial interim report is available on the Group's website: http://legroupe.laposte.fr/en/finance/publications

PRESS CONTACT

Virginie GUEIDIER

Tél: 01 55 44 22 41

virginie.gueidier@laposte.fr

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Yasmina GALLE

Tel: +33 1 55 44 17 02

yasmina.galle@laposte.fr

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54612-availability-of-2018-half-year-financial-report-le-groupe-la-poste.pdf

