LA POSTE: Availability of 2018 half year financial report - Le Groupe La Poste

PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 1 August 2018
Le Groupe La Poste 2018 Half year financial report
Le Groupe La Poste announces today that its 2018 Half year financial report has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).
The financial interim report is available on the Group's website: http://legroupe.laposte.fr/en/finance/publications
PRESS CONTACT
Virginie GUEIDIER
Tél: 01 55 44 22 41
virginie.gueidier@laposte.fr
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Yasmina GALLE
Tel: +33 1 55 44 17 02
yasmina.galle@laposte.fr
