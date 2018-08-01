New solution empowers businesses using Clarabridge CX Social to connect with customers quickly and easily

Clarabridge, Inc., the leading provider of Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions for the world's top brands, today announced it is an official solution provider for WhatsApp Business. Beginning with a limited availability roll out, selected brands using CX Social, a dedicated social media management product from Clarabridge, can now extend their customer service by communicating with their consumers via WhatsApp messaging. The first Clarabridge customers to join this limited access program include Swiss International Air Lines and General Mills.

CX Social provides powerful social engagement and analytics to drive fast responses and reveal deep insights. The solution empowers brands to effectively manage social media communications, support customer service agents, develop insights from customer feedback and track key metrics over time to improve brand perception and customer interactions. As a business solution provider for WhatsApp, CX Social can now provide enhanced support and help its users better serve their customers.

"If a company is serious about truly helping their customers, they should be meeting consumers where they are, which is on messaging," said Mark Bishof, CEO of Clarabridge. "We are very excited to be among the first business solution providers for WhatsApp. The opportunity to work with one of the world's largest messaging platforms strengthens our commitment to provide the best social media management and analytics solution for our customers."

The new solution will ensure that customer interaction is completely private, alleviating the discomfort some consumers may have in seeking help over social media messaging. Customers have complete control of this communication channel and must voluntarily agree to opt-in to communicate with brands over WhatsApp. To avoid any unwarranted marketing messages, all communication will be focused purely on resolving customer issues and responding to requests.

Brands interested in learning about the value Clarabridge CX Social can provide as a business solution provider for WhatsApp can find more information about the integration here.

Apply for WhatsApp's early access here.

About Clarabridge

Clarabridge's SaaS customer experience management solution helps hundreds of the world's leading brands put customer feedback to work. Offering the most comprehensive solution for omni-source listening, accurate customer and text analytics, and real-time, guided action is why leading brands trust Clarabridge to power their CX programs and drive a customer focused strategy. The result: better customer experiences. For more information, visit www.clarabridge.com.

