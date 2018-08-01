The Bitfair Community Pre-Sale is Now Live

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / An ICO Pre-sale commonly referred to as a Pre-ICO, is when a blockchain enterprise decides to host a token sale event before the official ICO campaign goes live. Pre-ICOs normally have much smaller fundraising targets when compared with the main ICO, and tokens are usually sold cheaper. A thorough read of the white paper before investing in the project would help you in deciding if you want to invest from an informed position, weighing in the possible risks vs gains.

Bitfair provides a platform where crypto traders can easily buy, short or exchange their favorite cryptocurrency. The community pre-sale of XBF tokens is going live today, which will be used within the marketplace to facilitate hassle-free trading. Bitfair is aiming to become the go-to marketplace where cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traders can directly participate in the market.

For early investors willing to become a patron for the project, Bitfair is offering a presale of the XBF token in advance for use on the Bitfair platform. The pre-sale price of an XBF token is 0.05 USD + 40% bonus to early participants. The number of XBF tokens up for sale in this round is capped at $1,000,000 and can be bought with BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC & wire transfers.

Bitfair demonstrates appreciation for members of their community by offering additional bonus tokens per Round.

COMMUNITY XBF PRE-SALE ADDITIONAL BONUS Round 1 40% Round 2 30% A purchase of $10,000 or more XBF will receive an additional 10% bonus allocation.

For more information, visit https://bitfair.com/

Whitepaper is available http://whitepaper.bitfair.com/

Media Contact :

Name: Magdel Steyn

Email: magdel@bitfair.com

Website: https://bitfair.com

TG Group Link: https://t.me/bitfairhq

SOURCE: Bitfair