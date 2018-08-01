Atlas Copco has acquired niche machine vision solutions provider

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Copco, a leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions, has acquired German QUISS Qualitäts-Inspektionssysteme und Service AG. The company specializes in machine vision solutions for quality inspection and robot guidance, and is mainly used in the automotive industry.

Quiss is based near Munich in Germany. The company had revenues of approximately MEUR 8.4 (MSEK 85) in 2017 and 45 employees. Quiss' core competence is image processing, algorithms, as well as system design including hardware and software. The products are mainly used for quality inspection of adhesive dispensing applications within the automotive industry.

"The increased competence in vision systems for robot guidance and quality inspections will allow us to provide even more customer value in the world of automation." said Henrik Elmin, Business Area President Industrial Technique.

The purchase price is not material relative to Atlas Copco's market capitalization and is not disclosed.

The acquired business will become part of Atlas Copco's Industrial Assembly Solutions division in the Industrial Technique business area.

Atlas Copco is a world-leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions. The Group serves customers through its innovative compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, pumps, power tools and assembly systems. Atlas Copco develops products and services focused on productivity, energy efficiency, safety and ergonomics. The company was founded in 1873, is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and has a global reach spanning more than 180 countries. In 2017, Atlas Copco (excluding Epiroc AB) had revenues of BSEK 86 (BEUR 9) and about 34 000 employees. Learn more at www.atlascopcogroup.com.

