Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Covered bond offering results

Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of three covered bond series.

The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 2,700 million and 16 bids were received.

The inflation-linked issue ARION CBI 48 attracted 3 bids of ISK 620 million at a yield of 2.84-2.85%. All bids for ARION CBI 48 were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 6,760 m.

The inflation-linked issue ARION CBI 25 attracted 6 bids of ISK 1,120 million in total at a yield of 2.53%-2.58%. All bids for ARION CBI 25 were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 32,840 m.

The fixed rate issue ARION CB 22 attracted 7 bids of ISK 980 million at a yield of 5.74-5.80%. All bids for ARION CB 22 were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 27,940 m.

The issued bonds were tap issues of existing covered bond series and are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 8 August 2018.

In total Arion Bank has issued ISK 112,720 m of covered bonds, thereof ISK 20,800 m this year.