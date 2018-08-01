

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices drifted lower on Wednesday, as the dollar edged up slightly against some major currencies ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. Escalating worries about U.S.- China trade war too weighed on the yellow metal.



It is widely expected that the Fed would hold rates unchanged. Markets are awaiting the central bank's accompanying statement for clues on future rate hikes.



Meanwhile, trade war concerns resurfaced again on reports the Trump administration is considering a proposal to more than double the tariffs on about $200 billion worth of products imported from China. It is reported that a 25% tariff may be imposed on imports from China, as against an earlier proposal for 10% levies.



China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reportedly said that it will retaliate if the U.S. increase tariffs. 'If the U.S. takes measures to further escalate the situation, we will surely take countermeasures to uphold our legitimate rights and interests,' a spokesman of the ministry is quoted as saying at a press conference.



Gold futures for December, the most active contract, settled at $1,227.60 an ounce, losing $6.00, or 0.5%, for the session.



Silver futures for September were down $0.089, or 0.57%, at $15.470 an ounce.



Copper futures eased $0.091, or 3.23%, to $2.740 per pound, due largely to rising concerns about U.S.-China trade war.



