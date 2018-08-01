Die US-Notenbank Federal Reserve (Fed) hat den Leitzins am Mittwoch nicht verändert. Wie an den Finanzmärkten erwartet, bleibt der Leitzinssatz damit bei 1,75 bis 2,0 Prozent.

"On a 12-month basis, both overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy remain near 2 percent. Indicators of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed, on balance", schrieb die Fed über ihre Erwägungen bei der Entscheidung. Man wolle die starken Arbeitsmarktbedingungen unterstützen und strebe eine nachhaltige Rückkehr zu zwei Prozent Inflation an. Zugleich deutete die Fed weitere Zinserhöhungen an, nachdem bereits im März und Juni der Zinssatz erhöht worden war: "The Committee expects that further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will be consistent with sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective over the medium term."