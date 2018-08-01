

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure early in the session, treasuries remained firmly in negative territory throughout the trading day on Wednesday.



Bond prices climbed off their worst levels of the day but were stuck in the red. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose 3.9 basis points to 3.003.



With the notable increase on the day, the ten-year yield closed above 3 percent for the first time in well over two months.



Treasuries remained firmly negative as the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1.75 to 2 percent.



The unanimous decision to leave interest rates unchanged came after the Fed raised rates by a quarter point in June and forecast two additional rate hikes this year.



With the decision widely anticipated, closer attention was paid to the accompanying statement, which included only minor changes from the June statement.



The Fed said economic activity has been rising at a 'strong rate,' compared to the assessment in June that economic activity had been rising at a 'solid rate.'



The central bank also reiterated that 'further gradual increases' in interest rates will be consistent with its objectives and once again called risks to the economic outlook 'roughly balanced.'



'Trade policy remains a threat, but for now the positives significantly outweigh the negatives, hence the Fed's decision to stick to the 'gradual' rate hike path,' said James Knightley, Chief International Economist at ING.



'As such we look for rate hikes in September and 4Q 2018 - probably December - with two more coming in 2019,' he added. 'The risks, in our view remain skewed to the upside.'



The Fed is scheduled to hold its next monetary policy meeting in late September, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating a 90 percent chance for a quarter-point rate hike.



The early weakness among treasuries came following the release of a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector employment increased by much more than expected in the month of July.



ADP said private sector employment jumped by 219,000 jobs in July after climbing by an upwardly revised 181,000 jobs in June.



Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs compared to the addition of 177,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, a separate report from the Institute for Supply Management showed a slowdown in the pace of growth in manufacturing activity in the month of July.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index fell to 58.1 in July after unexpectedly climbing to 60.2 in June. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector, economists had expected the index to show a more modest drop to 59.5.



'Demand remains robust, but the nation's employment resources and supply chains continue to struggle,' said Timothy Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



He added, 'Respondents are again overwhelmingly concerned about how tariff-related activity, including reciprocal tariffs, will continue to affect their business.'



Reports on weekly jobless claims and factory orders may attract some attention on Thursday, although trading activity is likely to be somewhat subdued ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX