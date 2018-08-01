

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Zest Labs and its parent company Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) have filed a complaint against Walmart seeking damages of $2 billion.



The company has filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, Western Division. The complaint is for violation of the Arkansas Trade Secrets Act, violation of the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act, unfair competition, unjust enrichment, breach of contract, breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, conversion and fraud.



Zest Labs developed Zest Fresh, which is proven to significantly reduce field to shelf food waste while improving delivered freshness to consumers. The data and insights provided by Zest Fresh also help growers, food distributors and retailers reduce the $85 billion problem of fresh food waste.



Starting in 2015, Zest Labs engaged with Walmart to demonstrate the value of Zest Fresh to reduce waste and improve delivered shelf life consistency. During this time, Zest Labs' proprietary information and trade secrets were shared with Walmart, including members of Walmart's executive leadership team.



In March 2018, Walmart publicly announced that, after six months, it had developed Eden to 'keep track of food freshness all the way from the farms to our stores' and to, 'eliminate $2 billion in waste over the next five years.'



'We were surprised and concerned by how similar Walmart's Eden description was to Zest Fresh,' said Peter Mehring, CEO of Zest Labs. 'Like most innovative companies, we believe strongly in the need to protect our intellectual property, recognizing the importance of preserving the value for our shareholders and customers.'



