WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Synaptics (SYNA) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but remain firmly in negative territory in late-day trading on Wednesday. After hitting its lowest level in almost two months, Synaptics is currently down by 6.1 percent.



Synaptics initially came under pressure on news the human interface solutions developer has terminated discussions regarding a takeover by Dialog Semiconductor.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX