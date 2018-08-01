

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republican Senator Ted Cruz, R-Tex., is holding on to a small lead in his race for re-election in a new Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday, although the incumbent's advantage over Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke, D-Tex., has narrowed significantly.



Forty-nine percent of Texas voters support Cruz, while 43 percent back O'Rourke. The 6-point lead for Cruz in the latest poll compares to the 11-point advantage he held over O'Rourke in a poll conducted in late May.



Quinnipiac noted significant gender and racial gaps in the Texas Senate race, as Cruz has the advantage among men and white voters and O'Rourke leads among women, black and Hispanic voters.



The poll showed Cruz with a positive 50 percent to 42 percent approval rating and a positive 50 percent to 42 percent favorability rating.



O'Rourke also has a positive 33 percent to 23 percent favorability rating, but 43 percent of voters said they don't know enough about him to form an opinion.



'U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has a slight, by no means overwhelming, lead,' said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac Poll. 'Congressman Beto O'Rourke has done a good job making the race competitive. With three months until Election Day, he is clearly in contention.'



He added, 'A Democratic victory in the Lone Star state would be a serious blow to GOP hopes of keeping their U.S. Senate majority.'



The Quinnipiac survey of 1,118 Texas voters was conducted July Th through ST and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.



