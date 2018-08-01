XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Announces John Hardig Will Step Down as CFO

Sarah Glickman appointed as acting CFO

GREENWICH, Conn. - August 1, 2018 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) today announced that John Hardig will step down as chief financial officer on August 15, 2018. He will remain available to the company in an advisory capacity through September 15, 2018. Sarah Glickman, senior vice president, corporate finance, will assume the role of acting chief financial officer.

Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, "I'm immensely grateful to John for helping us grow XPO into a $15 billion company over the last six-and-a-half years. John's legacy at XPO is one of integrity and accomplishment. We wish him the very best."

Hardig has served as XPO's first CFO since February 2012 and is leaving to spend more time with his family. He said, "My years on the XPO executive team have been the most fulfilling of my career. I'm particularly proud of the world-class finance organization we built and the talented leaders who are immersed in our strategy. It was a difficult decision to leave, but now is the right time for me to focus on my family."

Glickman's more than 25 years of senior finance experience include her position as chief financial officer of business services for Novartis, and executive roles with Honeywell International and Bristol-Myers Squibb. During her 11 years with Honeywell, she served as chief financial officer of the fluorine products business unit, as global head of internal audit and as director of finance operations. With Bristol-Myers Squibb, she had senior responsibility for corporate controllers and accounting, financial controls and compliance. Glickman began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers. She is a CPA and a Chartered Accountant with a degree in economics from the University of York (UK).

Hardig will join the XPO management team in presenting the company's financial results on its second quarter conference call, Thursday, August 2, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The company is conducting an executive search for its next CFO and has retained the firm of Russell Reynolds Associates to assist in the process.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,505 locations and more than 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz

+1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com (mailto:erin.kurtz@xpo.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

