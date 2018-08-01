Notification from Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB hereby issues a notification that the Company intends to repay its loan to Nexttobe no later than September 30, 2018 according to previously communicated terms for replacement of the loan.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company's product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company's product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on NASDAQ Capital Markets (OASM.US), Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OMAX.GR, ISIN SE0000722365) and NASDAQ Stockholm (OASM.ST).

