Mittwoch, 01.08.2018

Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8, 2018

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) today announced it will report its second quarter 2018 financial and operating results following the close of U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date: August 8, 2018
Time: 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial-in number:(877) 212-6076 (Domestic) or (707) 287-9331 (International)
Passcode:5886748
Webcast: www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events"
Conference call and webcast replay:
Dates:Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, August 8, 2018 until 7:30 p.m. ET August 15, 2018
Dial-in number:(855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International)
Passcode:5886748
Webcast:www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events", until November 8, 2018

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc..

Contact:

Investors
Erika Trahan
Senior Manager, Investor & Public Relations
ir@novavax.com
240-268-2000

Westwicke Partners
John Woolford
john.woolford@westwicke.com
443-213-0506

Media
Sam Brown
Mike Beyer
mikebeyer@sambrown.com
312-961-2502


