Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8, 2018

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) today announced it will report its second quarter 2018 financial and operating results following the close of U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.
Conference call details are as follows:
|Date:
|August 8, 2018
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET)
|Dial-in number:
|(877) 212-6076 (Domestic) or (707) 287-9331 (International)
|Passcode:
|5886748
|Webcast:
|www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events"
|Conference call and webcast replay:
|Dates:
|Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, August 8, 2018 until 7:30 p.m. ET August 15, 2018
|Dial-in number:
|(855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International)
|Passcode:
|5886748
|Webcast:
|www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events", until November 8, 2018
