

COOL VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $877.3 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $801.3 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $25.64 billion from $25.35 billion last year.



Express Scripts Holding Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.22 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.21 -Revenue (Q2): $25.64 Bln vs. $25.35 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.00 to $9.14 Full year revenue guidance: $99 - $102 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX