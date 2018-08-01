

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TTM Technologies (TTMI) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $84.00 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $20.59 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $52.28 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $716.89 million from $627.18 million last year.



TTM Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $52.28 Mln. vs. $33.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q2): $716.89 Mln vs. $627.18 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.41 - $0.47 Next quarter revenue guidance: $730 - $770 Mln



