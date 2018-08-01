

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced, in 2018, the company expects postpaid net customer additions between 3.0 and 3.6 million, an increase from the prior target range of 2.6 to 3.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $11.5 and $11.9 billion, an increase from the prior target range of $11.4 to $11.8 billion. The company said its three-year CAGR guidance (2016 - 2019) for net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow is unchanged at 7% - 12% and 46% - 48%, respectively.



For the second-quarter, total net customer additions were 1.6 million, bringing the company's total customer count to 75.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA was up 7% to $3.2 billion. Service revenues were up 7% to $7.9 billion.



