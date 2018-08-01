

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macerich Co. (MAC) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $7.82 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $26.64 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $234.55 million from $247.42 million last year.



Macerich Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $7.82 Mln. vs. $26.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.05 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q2): $234.55 Mln vs. $247.42 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.69 - $3.79



