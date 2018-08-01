

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ARRIS International plc (ARRS) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $35.75 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $30.34 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, ARRIS International plc reported adjusted earnings of $133.96 million or $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $1.73 billion from $1.66 billion last year.



ARRIS International plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $133.96 Mln. vs. $119.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.72 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q2): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX