Tenaris S.A.: Tenaris Announces 2018 Second Quarter Results

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS. Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Net cash / debt. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) (BAE:TS) (BMV:TS) (MILAN:TEN) ("Tenaris") today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 in comparison with its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Summary of 2018 Second Quarter Results

(Comparison with first quarter 2018 and second quarter of 2017)

2Q 2018 1Q 2018 2Q 2017 Net sales ($ million) 1,788 1,866 (4 %) 1,243 44 % Operating income ($ million) 222 212 5 % 51 332 % Net income ($ million) 166 235 (29 %) 73 127 % Shareholders' net income ($ million) 168 235 (28 %) 75 126 % Earnings per ADS ($) 0.29 0.40 (28 %) 0.13 126 % Earnings per share ($) 0.14 0.20 (28 %) 0.06 126 % EBITDA ($ million) 363 354 2 % 200 81 % EBITDA margin (% of net sales) 20.3 % 19.0 % 16.1 %

In the second quarter of 2018, sales rose in most regions, except for Canada, reflecting seasonal effects, and the East Mediterranean, where we had lower shipments for offshore pipelines following the exceptional level recorded in the first quarter. Sales for the first half of 2018 were up 52% year on year, marking a strong recovery in the year to date. Margins improved on higher average selling prices despite lower shipment volumes, resulting in a 5% sequential increase in operating income. Net income, however, declined sequentially due to deferred tax charges relating to the devaluation of the Argentine and Mexican currencies.

During the quarter, our working capital began to stabilize and our operating cash flow rose to $351 million. Free cash flow amounted to $247 million after capital expenditures of $104 million. Following shareholder dividend payments of $331 million, our net cash position declined to $423 million.

Market Background and Outlook

Shale drilling activity in the USA increased during the first half of the year. The rapid increase in production of crude, liquids and associated natural gas in the Permian region is, however, leading to constraints in pipeline takeaway capacity and wider commodity spreads, which are likely to dampen further growth in US drilling activity in the coming months. In Canada, activity is stable as growth this year has also been affected by takeaway capacity constraints. In Latin America, despite progress on the reform programs in Brazil and Mexico and interest in the Vaca Muerta shale play in Argentina, drilling activity has been slow to pick up. In the rest of the world, however, higher oil prices and growing demand for natural gas are leading to a gradual recovery in onshore drilling activity.

In the second half, we expect shipment volumes to be similar to those of the first half, with higher shipments in North America and lower shipments for East Mediterranean pipeline projects, although these will include a second major offshore pipeline for the Zohr project. Selling prices will show a further moderate increase to compensate for additional costs from US Section 232 tariffs. In the third quarter, we expect EBITDA and operating income, considering seasonal effects, to be close to that of the first two quarters before rising in the fourth quarter.

Although Section 232 tariffs are today being applied to imports of steel pipes into the United States from most countries, any relevant change in the application of these tariffs could have an impact on our future results and market positioning.

Analysis of 2018 Second Quarter Results

Tubes

The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, sales volumes of seamless and welded pipes for the periods indicated below:

Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons) 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 2Q 2017 Seamless 689 651 6 % 529 30 % Welded 146 285 (49 %) 96 52 % Total 834 936 (11 %) 624 34 %

The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, net sales by geographic region, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:

Tubes 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 2Q 2017 (Net sales - $ million) North America 827 807 3 % 548 51 % South America 310 285 9 % 227 37 % Europe 179 153 17 % 132 35 % Middle East & Africa 299 456 (34 %) 212 41 % Asia Pacific 71 66 8 % 55 29 % Total net sales ($ million) 1,686 1,766 (5 %) 1,175 43 % Operating income ($ million) 197 194 2 % 46 329 % Operating margin (% of sales) 11.7 % 11.0 % 3.9 %

Net sales of tubular products and services decreased 5% sequentially and increased 43% year on year. The sequential decrease reflects a decline in volumes of 11% (welded volumes related to pipeline projects) partially offset by an average price increase of 7%. In North America we had higher sales in the United States onshore market both for OCTG and line pipe and an increase in Mexico compensating lower sales in Canada due to the spring break-up season. In South America we had higher sales in Argentina (Vaca Muerta) and in Colombia, partially offset by lower line pipe sales. In Europe we had a strong quarter in the North Sea and higher shipments to Russia. In the Middle East and Africa although sales of OCTG to the Middle East increased, sales were affected by sharply lower shipments to East Mediterranean pipelines, following first quarter 2018 deliveries to Zohr project. In Asia Pacific, sales increased due to higher sales in Indonesia.

Operating results from tubular products and services increased 2% sequentially, from a gain of $194 million in the previous quarter to a gain of $197 million in the second quarter of 2018. Despite the decline in revenues, our operating margin improved as a 7% increase in the average selling price related to a richer mix of products (more seamless and less welded line pipe products), offset an increase in the cost of steel scrap, hot rolled coils and other steelmaking raw materials.

Others

The following table indicates, for our Others business segment, net sales, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:

Others 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 2Q 2017 Net sales ($ million) 103 100 3 % 68 51 % Operating income ($ million) 25 19 35 % 6 346 % Operating income (% of sales) 24.5 % 18.7 % 8.3 %

Net sales of other products and services increased 3% sequentially and 51% compared to the second quarter of 2017. The increase versus the same quarter of the previous year was mainly concentrated on energy related products, i.e., sucker rods and coiled tubing and utility conduits for buildings.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A, amounted to $338 million, or 18.9% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $350 million, 18.7% in the previous quarter and $327 million, 26.3% in the second quarter of 2017. Sequentially SG&A decreased 3% due to lower freights related to lower volumes, lower labor costs related to the devaluation of local currencies against the U.S. dollar, partially offset by lower recoveries in the allowance for doubtful accounts and contingencies.

Financial results amounted to a gain of $39 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to a loss of $8 million in the previous quarter and a loss of $16 million in the second quarter of 2017. The gain of the quarter corresponds mainly to an FX gain of $39 million; $26 million related to the Euro depreciation on Euro denominated intercompany liabilities, of which $23 million are offset in the currency translation reserve in equity, and $15 million related to the Argentine peso devaluation on Peso denominated financial, trade, social and fiscal payables at Argentine subsidiaries which functional currency is the U.S. dollar.

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies amounted to $41 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $46 million in the previous quarter and $30 million in the second quarter of last year. These results are mainly derived from our equity investment in Ternium (NYSE:TX).

Income tax charge amounted to $135 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $15 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $7 million in the second quarter of last year. This quarter's income tax includes a charge of approximately $100 million related to the devaluation of the Argentine and Mexican peso affecting the tax base of our subsidiaries in these two countries.

Cash Flow and Liquidity of 2018 Second Quarter

Net cash provided by operating activities during the second quarter of 2018 was $351 million, compared to cash used in operations of $30 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $33 million in the second quarter of last year. During the second quarter of 2018 we used $28 million for the increase in working capital.

Free cash flow amounted to $247 million after capital expenditures of $104 million. Following a dividend payment of $331 million in May 2018, we maintained a net cash position (i.e., cash, other current and non-current investments less total borrowings) of $423 million at the end of the quarter.

Analysis of 2018 First Half Results

H1 2018 H1 2017 Increase/(Decrease) Net sales ($ million) 3,655 2,397 52% Operating income (loss) ($ million) 435 88 397% Net income ($ million) 402 279 44% Shareholders' net income ($ million) 403 280 44% Earnings per ADS ($) 0.68 0.47 44% Earnings per share ($) 0.34 0.24 44% EBITDA ($ million) 717 399 80% EBITDA margin (% of net sales) 19.6% 16.6%

Our sales in the first half of 2018 increased 52% compared to the first half of 2017. While the increase was mainly due to strong increase in demand in the USA and Canada, sales increased also in the rest of the regions. EBITDA increased 80% to $717 million in the first half of 2018 compared to $399 million in the first half of 2017, following an increase in sales and an improvement in the EBITDA margin, from 17% to 20%. Net income attributable to owners of the parent during the first half of 2018 was $403 million or $0.68 per ADS, which compares with $280 million or $0.47 per ADS in the first half of 2017. The improvement in net income mainly reflects a better operating environment, where a 47% increase in shipments improved the utilization of production capacity and therefore the absorption of fixed costs, a 4% increase in average selling prices, better financial results and results from associated companies, partially offset by raw material cost increases and higher income tax.

Cash flow provided by operating activities amounted to $322 million during the first half of 2018, net of an increase in working capital of $358 million. Following a dividend payment of $331 million in May 2018, and capital expenditures of $196 million during the first half of 2018, we maintained a positive net cash position (i.e., cash, other current and non-current investments less total borrowings) of $423 million at the end of June 2018.

The following table shows our net sales by business segment for the periods indicated below:

Net sales ($ million) H1 2018

H1 2017 Increase/(Decrease) Tubes 3,452 94% 2,260 94% 53% Others 203 6% 137 6% 49% Total 3,655 100% 2,397 100% 52%

Tubes

The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, sales volumes of seamless and welded pipes for the periods indicated below:

Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons) H1 2018 H1 2017 Increase/(Decrease) Seamless 1,340 1,037 29% Welded 431 170 153% Total 1,771 1,207 47%

The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, net sales by geographic region, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:

Tubes H1 2018 H1 2017 Increase/(Decrease) (Net sales - $ million) North America 1,634 1,021 60% South America 595 430 38% Europe 331 247 34% Middle East & Africa 755 461 64% Asia Pacific 137 101 36% Total net sales ($ million) 3,452 2,260 53% Operating income ($ million) 391 76 411% Operating income (% of sales) 11.3% 3.4%

Net sales of tubular products and services increased 53% to $3,452 million in the first half of 2018, compared to $2,260 million in the first half of 2017, as a result of a 47% increase in shipment and a 4% increase in average selling prices. The increase in sales came from all regions, mainly due to a strong increase in demand in the USA and Canada. In the first half of 2018, the average number of active drilling rigs, or rig count grew 10% worldwide compared to the first half of 2017. Rig count in the United States and Canada grew 17%, while in the rest of the world the rig count grew 2% year on year.

Operating results from tubular products and services increased significantly, from $76 million in the first half of 2017, to $391 million in the first half of 2018. Results improved following a 47% increase in shipment volumes, increasing sales and the utilization of production capacity and therefore the absorption of fixed costs.

Others

The following table indicates, for our Others business segment, net sales, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:

Others H1 2018 H1 2017 Increase/(Decrease) Net sales ($ million) 203 137 49% Operating income ($ million) 44 11 297% Operating margin (% of sales) 21.6% 8.1%

Net sales of other products and services increased 49% to $203 million in the first half of 2018, compared to $137 million in the first half of 2017, mainly due to higher sales of energy related products, i.e., sucker rods and coiled tubing and utility conduits for buildings.

Operating income from other products and services increased significantly, from $11 million in the first half of 2017 to $44 million in the first half of 2018, following the increase in sales and an increase in operating margin from 8% to 22%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A, amounted to $687 million in the first half of 2018 and $622 million in the first half of 2017, representing 19% of sales in 2018 and 26% in 2017. Direct selling expenses, like freights, increased due to higher shipment volumes but were partially offset by lower amortization of intangibles following the full amortization of Hydril intangibles.

Financial results amounted to a gain of $31 million in the first half of 2018, compared to a loss of $20 million in the first half of 2017. The gain in the first half of 2018 corresponds mainly to an FX gain of $28 million; $19 million related to the Argentine peso devaluation on Peso denominated financial, trade, social and fiscal payables at Argentine subsidiaries which functional currency is the U.S. dollar, $14 million related to the Euro depreciation on Euro denominated intercompany liabilities (of which $13 million are offset in the currency translation reserve in equity), partially compensated by a loss of $6 million due to the devaluation of the Canadian dollar.

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies generated a gain of $87 million in the first half of 2018, compared to a gain of $65 million in the first half of 2017. These results are mainly derived from our equity investment in Ternium (NYSE:TX).

Income tax amounted to a charge of $151 million in the first half of 2018, compared to a gain of $55 million in the first half of 2017. The increase in income tax charges reflects both the improvement in result and the effect of the Mexican and Argentine peso devaluation on the tax base at our Mexican and Argentine subsidiaries which have U.S. dollar as their functional currency.

Cash Flow and Liquidity of 2018 First Half

Net cash provided by operating activities during the first half of 2018 amounted to $322 million (net of an increase in working capital of $358 million, related to the increase in shipments and production), compared to net cash used in operations of $7 million in the first half of 2017 (net of an increase in working capital of $292 million)

Capital expenditures amounted to $196 million in the first half of 2018, compared to $294 million in the first half of 2017, declining following the start up of our greenfield seamless facility in Bay City, Texas at the end of 2017. Free cash flow amounted to $126 million in the first half of 2018.

Following a dividend payment of $331 million in May 2018, our financial position at June 30, 2018, amounted to a net cash position (i.e., cash, other current and non-current investments, less total borrowings) of $423 million.

Tenaris Files Half-Year Report

Tenaris S.A. announces that it has filed its half-year report for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The half-year report can be downloaded from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's website at www.bourse.luand from Tenaris's website at www.tenaris.com/investors.

Holders of Tenaris's shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of the half-year report, free of charge, at 1-888-300-5432 (toll free from the United States) or 52-229-989-1159 (from outside the United States).

Conference call

Tenaris will hold a conference call to discuss the above reported results, on August 2, 2018, at 9:00 a.m.

A replay of the conference call will be available on our webpage http://ir.tenaris.com/ or by phone from 12.00 pm ET on August 2nd through 11.59 pm on August 10, 2018. To access the replay by phone, please dial 855 859 2056 or 404 537 3406 and enter passcode "2494516" when prompted.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Income Statement

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended June 30, Six-month period ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Continuing operations Unaudited Unaudited Net sales 1,788,484 1,242,804 3,654,719 2,396,664 Cost of sales (1,226,557) (865,729) (2,532,063) (1,689,585) Gross profit 561,927 377,075 1,122,656 707,079 Selling, general and administrative expenses (337,574) (327,132) (687,208) (621,563) Other operating income (expense), net (1,917) 1,547 (815) 1,988 Operating income 222,436 51,490 434,633 87,504 Finance Income 9,609 11,059 18,982 23,986 Finance Cost (10,422) (6,020) (20,596) (11,958) Other financial results 39,383 (20,667) 32,317 (32,082) Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax 261,006 35,862 465,336 67,450 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 40,920 30,201 86,946 65,401 Income before income tax 301,926 66,063 552,282 132,851 Income tax (135,454) 7,357 (150,576) 54,602 Income for continuing operations 166,472 73,420 401,706 187,453 Discontinued operations Result for discontinued operations - - - 91,542 Income for the period 166,472 73,420 401,706 278,995 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 168,328 74,524 403,311 279,651 Non-controlling interests (1,856) (1,104) (1,605) (656) 166,472 73,420 401,706 278,995

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At June 30, 2018 At December 31, 2017 Unaudited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 6,139,845 6,229,143 Intangible assets, net 1,614,043 1,660,859 Investments in non-consolidated companies 663,261 640,294 Available for sale assets 21,572 21,572 Other investments 197,158 128,335 Deferred tax assets 177,266 153,532 Receivables, net 155,734 8,968,879 183,329 9,017,064 Current assets Inventories, net 2,530,072 2,368,304 Receivables and prepayments, net 142,276 135,698 Current tax assets 151,964 132,334 Trade receivables, net 1,536,323 1,214,060 Derivative financial instruments 2,484 8,231 Other investments 730,240 1,192,306 Cash and cash equivalents 427,960 5,521,319 330,221 5,381,154 Total assets 14,490,198 14,398,218 EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent 11,431,575 11,482,185 Non-controlling interests 95,139 98,785 Total equity 11,526,714 11,580,970 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 31,826 34,645 Deferred tax liabilities 472,965 457,970 Other liabilities 214,599 217,296 Provisions 35,966 755,356 36,438 746,349 Current liabilities Borrowings 808,669 931,214 Derivative financial instruments 91,615 39,799 Current tax liabilities 158,235 102,405 Other liabilities 219,890 157,705 Provisions 27,181 32,330 Customer advances 89,566 56,707 Trade payables 812,972 2,208,128 750,739 2,070,899 Total liabilities 2,963,484 2,817,248 Total equity and liabilities 14,490,198 14,398,218

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

Three-month period ended June 30, Six-month period ended June 30, (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Unaudited Unaudited Income for the period 166,472 73,420 401,706 278,995 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 140,401 148,848 282,203 311,066 Income tax accruals less payments 92,667 (36,888) 67,851 (129,818) Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (40,920) (30,201) (86,946) (65,401) Interest accruals less payments, net 6,155 7,349 6,775 4,889 Changes in provisions (7,148) (2,082) (5,621) (19,920) Income from the sale of Conduit business - - - (89,694) Changes in working capital (28,220) (247,336) (357,655) (291,721) Derivatives, currency translation adjustment and others 21,835 54,060 13,362 (5,092) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 351,242 (32,830) 321,675 (6,696) Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (103,793) (155,191) (195,731) (293,806) Changes in advance to suppliers of property, plant and equipment 4,632 826 4,218 4,329 Proceeds from disposal of Conduit business - - - 327,631 Loan to non-consolidated companies (1,320) - (3,520) (10,956) Repayment of loan by non-consolidated companies 3,520 - 5,470 1,950 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 1,224 916 2,708 2,878 Investment in companies under cost method - (3,681) - (3,681) Dividends received from non-consolidated companies 25,722 22,971 25,722 22,971 Changes in investments in securities 311,462 218,540 396,078 170,071 Net cash provided by investing activities 241,447 84,381 234,945 221,387 Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid (330,550) (330,550) (330,550) (330,550) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (1,108) (19,200) (1,108) (19,200) Acquisitions of non-controlling interests (1) (13) (1) (31) Proceeds from borrowings 298,296 438,188 576,007 519,735 Repayments of borrowings (448,811) (297,816) (696,852) (517,850) Net cash (used in) financing activities (482,174) (209,391) (452,504) (347,896) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 110,515 (157,840) 104,116 (133,205) Movement in cash and cash equivalents At the beginning of the period 324,741 426,741 330,090 398,580 Effect of exchange rate changes (8,000) 1,936 (6,950) 5,462 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 110,515 (157,840) 104,116 (133,205) At June 30, 427,256 270,837 427,256 270,837

Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures

EBITDA, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

EBITDA provides an analysis of the operating results excluding depreciation and amortization and impairments, as they are non-cash variables which can vary substantially from company to company depending on accounting policies and the accounting value of the assets. EBITDA is an approximation to pre-tax operating cash flow and reflects cash generation before working capital variation. EBITDA is widely used by investors when evaluating businesses (multiples valuation), as well as by rating agencies and creditors to evaluate the level of debt, comparing EBITDA with net debt.

EBITDA is calculated in the following manner:

EBITDA= Operating results + Depreciation and amortization + Impairment charges/(reversals).

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended June 30, Six-month period ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating income 222,436 51,490 434,633 87,504 Depreciation and amortization 140,401 148,848 282,203 311,066 EBITDA 362,837 200,338 716,836 398,570

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance, calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. FCF represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base.

Free cash flow is calculated in the following manner:

Free cash flow = Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures.

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended June 30, Six-month period ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 351,242 (32,830 ) 321,675 (6,696 ) Capital expenditures (103,793 ) (155,191 ) (195,731 ) (293,806 ) Free cash flow 247,449 (188,021 ) 125,944 (300,502 )

Net Cash / (Debt)

This is the net balance of cash and cash equivalents, other current investments and fixed income investments held to maturity less total borrowings. It provides a summary of the financial solvency and liquidity of the company. Net cash / (debt) is widely used by investors and rating agencies and creditors to assess the company's leverage, financial strength, flexibility and risks.

Net cash/ debt is calculated in the following manner:

Net cash= Cash and cash equivalents + Other investments (Current and Non-Current)+/- Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments- Borrowings (Current and Non-Current).

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At June 30, 2018 2017 Cash and cash equivalents 427,960 271,224 Other current investments 730,240 1,431,881 Non-current Investments 192,613 279,232 Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments (87,806) 38,669 Borrowings - current and non-current (840,495) (852,865) Net cash / (debt) 422,512 1,168,141

Giovanni Sardagna

Tenaris

1-888-300-5432

www.tenaris.com



