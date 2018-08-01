Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Showroomprive.com Showroomprive.com: SRP Groupe published its first half 2018 financial report 01-Aug-2018 / 22:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2018 Half Year financial report La Plaine Saint Denis, 1st August 2018 - Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer, specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, has published and filed with the French securities regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers its Half Year Financial Report at June 30, 2018. It can be consulted on the web site of the Company: http://www.showroomprivegroup.com [1] ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM Showroomprive.com is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 2,000 brand partners on its mobile apps or online in France and eight other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick and profitable growth. Showroomprivé is listed on the Euronext Paris (code: SRP), and reported gross turnover of over 900 million euros in 2017, corresponding to net sales of 655 million euros, up 21% versus the previous year. The company employs more than 1,150 people. For more information: http://www.showroomprivegroup.com [1] CONTACTS Showroomprivé Damien Fornier de Violet, Investor Relations investor.relations@showroomprive.net Adeline Pastor, Head of Communication + 33 1 76 21 19 46 adeline.pastor@showroomprive.net Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: first half 2018 financial report release Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=PWRFOGUUGT [2] Language: English Company: Showroomprive.com 1, rue des Blés - ZAC Montjoie 93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis France Internet: showroomprive.com ISIN: FR0013006558 AMF Category: Terms of availability of the half-yearly financial report End of Announcement EQS News Service 710263 01-Aug-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=268a2ca42fcd9b9279ba2559c23bccad&application_id=710263&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9e0ca87a9debaa8cae616e15dd79d996&application_id=710263&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

