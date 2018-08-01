

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $6.96 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $8.04 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $7.12 million or $0.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $432.10 million from $429.66 million last year.



Clearwater Paper Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $7.12 Mln. vs. $7.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.43 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q2): $432.10 Mln vs. $429.66 Mln last year.



