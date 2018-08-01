

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $7.44 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $4.45 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $11.25 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 44.2% to $516.55 million from $358.11 million last year.



Griffon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $11.25 Mln. vs. $1.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $516.55 Mln vs. $358.11 Mln last year.



