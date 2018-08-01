

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $782 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $581 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $10.57 billion from $10.21 billion last year.



T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $782 Mln. vs. $581 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q2): $10.57 Bln vs. $10.21 Bln last year.



