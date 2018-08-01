

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial (PRU) revealed a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $197 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $491 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1.30 billion or $3.01 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Prudential Financial earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.30 Bln. vs. $0.92 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.01 vs. $2.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.07



