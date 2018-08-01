

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Life Storage Inc. (LSI) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $39.27 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $19.36 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Life Storage Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $64.66 million or $1.39 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $138.01 million from $132.78 million last year.



Life Storage Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $64.66 Mln. vs. $61.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.39 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $138.01 Mln vs. $132.78 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.44 Full year EPS guidance: $5.42 - $5.48



