

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) revealed a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $214 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $261 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, United States Steel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $262 million or $1.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $3.61 billion from $3.14 billion last year.



United States Steel Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $262 Mln. vs. $189 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.46 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q2): $3.61 Bln vs. $3.14 Bln last year.



