

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) released a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $385 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $411 million, or $1.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $454 million or $2.02 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $4.02 billion from $3.58 billion last year.



Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $454 Mln. vs. $419 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.02 vs. $1.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.10 -Revenue (Q2): $4.02 Bln vs. $3.58 Bln last year.



