

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) announce, for fiscal 2018, the company increased guidance and now expects ongoing EPS to range from $2.59 to $2.64 and net revenue to range from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. Tetra Tech expects ongoing EPS for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 to range from $0.70 to $0.75. Net revenue for the fourth quarter is expected to range from $550 million to $575 million.



For the third-quarter, excluding a non-cash charge for the divestiture of non-core assets, ongoing EPS totaled $0.71, up 34% year-over-year. Revenue in the third quarter totaled $765 million, up 12% year-over-year. Net revenue was $570 million, up 14% from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX