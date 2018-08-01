

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $15.19 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $10.20 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $128.41 million from $131.85 million last year.



Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $15.19 Mln. vs. $10.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.86 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q2): $128.41 Mln vs. $131.85 Mln last year.



