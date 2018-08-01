Global Cannabis Applications Corp.: GCAC Reports 495,000 Citizen Green Community Members in Q2 2018

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / Global Cannabis Applications Corp. ("GCAC" or the "Company") (CSE: APP, FSE: 2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF), a leading developer of innovative data technologies for the medical cannabis industry, is pleased to report that in Q2 2018 it had 415,000 new downloads of the GCAC's CannaLife app and 80,000 existing Foro and Opinit app users to their Citizen Green Community, the online medical cannabis community.

"This is a significant milestone as we rollout the Citizen Green Community and its digital assets in an effort to improve the lives of medical cannabis patients," said Hanan Gelbendorf, GCAC's Chief Marketing Officer. "Over the past two months we executed an extensive marketing initiative across multiple online platforms with a number of strategic partners in the cannabis space. The response has been overwhelming. Registered online members recognize the benefits of the community beyond the reward program and have joined in record numbers. We have also successfully targeted a large number of existing Fundamental app users. As we attract more and more members, the sharing of their medical cannabis experiences to the greater community will become a powerful information source."

By promoting the Citizen Green Community over major online, mobile and social media hubs in the second quarter, AppsFlyer, a leading mobile application tracking service, reported over 43 million impressions resulting in 415,000 new members through downloading the CannaLife app from Google Play or the Apple Store. In addition, 80,000 existing GCAC's (formerly Fundamental Applications) Foro and Opinit app users were made available to Cannalife for a total of 495,000 Citizen Green Community members.

GCAC implemented a strategic marketing campaign through marketing affiliations with leading cannabis brands including Leafy.com, the most visited cannabis website in the world, and High Times, a New York-based monthly magazine which advocates the legalization of cannabis.

The true objective of the Citizen Green platform is to use advanced technology to create an online community portal, where patient outcomes can be improved through the sharing and use of medical cannabis information and data. The online community is enabled through an end-to-end data system which collects, analyzes, aggregates, and transfers medical cannabis data and information in a reward based eco-system. Member participation and sharing of knowledge and experiences are key for the continued growth of the community, and is motivated by GCAC's unique reward system that uses Citizen Green Tokens (CGT) to encourage member participation within the community.

