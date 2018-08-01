

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $106.54 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $233.64 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $2.84 billion from $2.75 billion last year.



Pilgrim's Pride Corporation earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q2): $2.84 Bln vs. $2.75 Bln last year.



