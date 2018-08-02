

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $15.12 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $9.02 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Stoneridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.0 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $220.60 million from $209.11 million last year.



Stoneridge Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q2): $220.60 Mln vs. $209.11 Mln last year.



