

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $2.09 billion in penalty for origination and sale of residential mortgage loans that it knew contained misstated income information, the Justice Department announced on Wednesday.



Investors, including federally insured financial institutions, suffered billions of dollars in losses from investing in residential mortgage-backed securities containing loans originated by Wells Fargo, the department said.



'This settlement holds Wells Fargo accountable for actions that contributed to the financial crisis,' said Acting Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio.



'Abuses in the mortgage-backed securities industry led to a financial crisis that devastated millions of Americans,' said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, Alex Tse. 'Today's agreement holds Wells Fargo responsible for originating and selling tens of thousands of loans that were packaged into securities and subsequently defaulted.'



Meanwhile, Wells Fargo has not admitted liability as part of the settlement.



In a statement, Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan, said, 'We are pleased to put behind us these legacy issues regarding claims related to residential mortgage-backed securities activities that occurred more than a decade ago.'



'Wells Fargo remains focused on our important role as one of the nation's leading providers of mortgage financing and on our commitment to expanding sustainable homeownership opportunities for our customers.'



Wells Fargo noted that the DOJ has previously reached agreements with a number of other banks to resolve similar RMBS issues.



