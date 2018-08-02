Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2018) - Nebo Capital Corp (TSXV: NBO.H) ("Nebo") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR its filing statement dated effective July 27, 2018 (the "Filing Statement) in connection with its proposed business combination with Fusion Agiletech Partners Inc. ("Fusion"), which will result in a reverse take-over of Nebo by the shareholders of Fusion (the "Transaction"). In due course, the parties will issue a further comprehensive press release announcing closing of the Transaction and the date on which the common shares will start to trade.

The closing of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of a number of customary closing conditions, including the satisfaction of the conditions of the TSX Venture Exchange. Subject to receipt of all approvals, the Transaction is expected to close on or about August 8, 2018. For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, as well as the press releases of Nebo dated February 22, March 28 and April 9, 2018.

Further Information

All information contained in this news release with respect to Nebo and Fusion was supplied by the parties respectively, for inclusion herein, without independent review by the other party, and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

For further information regarding the Transaction, please contact:

Neil Halldorson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nebo Corp.

Telephone: (604) 689-1428

Email: nhalldorson@gmail.com

Mike Reinhart, Chief Executive Officer, Fusion.

Telephone: (972) 536-1025

Email: mike.reinhart@quisitive.com

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance and if applicable pursuant to the requirements of the TSXV, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the terms and conditions of the proposed Transaction; use of funds; and the business and operations of the Resulting Issuer after the proposed Transaction. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals.

