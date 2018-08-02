

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apache Corp. (APA) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $195 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $572 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Apache Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $192 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.7% to $1.94 billion from $1.35 billion last year.



Apache Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $192 Mln. vs. -$79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. -$0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.94 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.



