

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 7.0 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 497.639 trillion yen.



That follows the 7.4 percent jump in June.



Banknotes in circulation were up 4.1 percent on year, the bank said, while coins in circulation gained an annual 0.9 percent.



Current account balances advanced 7.9 percent, including a 6.4 percent gain in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base was up 2.3 percent on year to 489.229 billion yen.



