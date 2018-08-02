

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market turned decidedly lower again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the four-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 40 points or 1.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,825-point plateau and it may take further damage on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative, thanks to ongoing trade war concerns and a drop in crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed - and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday with damage across the board - particularly among the properties, financials and oil companies.



For the day, the index tumbled 51.87 points or 1.80 percent to finish at 2,824.53 after trading between 2,823.93 and 2,897.40. The Shenzhen Composite Index skidded 27.13 points or 1.72 percent to end at 1,549.28.



Among the actives, Gemdale plummeted 4.91 percent, while China Vanke plunged 4.16 percent, Bank of China shed 1.66 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 1.77 percent, China Merchants Bank skidded 1.83 percent, China Construction Bank tumbled 1.85 percent, China Life plunged 2.94 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) retreated 1.63 percent, PetroChina declined 1.94 percent and China Shenhua Energy plummeted 2.61 percent.



After failing to sustain an initial move to the upside, stocks turned mixed on Wednesday as the Dow and the S&P 500 pulled back into negative territory.



The Dow shed 81.37 points or 0.32 percent to 25,333.82, while the NASDAQ added 35.50 points or 0.46 percent to 7,707.29 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.93 points or 0.10 percent to 2,813.36.



The tech-heavy NASDAQ benefited from a significant advance by shares of Apple (AAPL) after the company reported better than expected fiscal Q3 results and provided upbeat guidance.



Trade concerns weighed on the Dow and the S&P 500 after reports said President Donald Trump's administration may hike the proposed tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 percent.



The major averages remained mixed following the Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged. The unanimous decision to leave interest rates unchanged came after the Fed raised rates by a quarter point in June and forecast two additional rate hikes this year.



In economic news, payroll processor ADP said private sector employment increased more than expected in July. Also, the Institute for Supply Management noted a slowdown in manufacturing activity in July.



Energy stocks saw significant weakness following another steep drop by the price of crude oil. After plunging $1.37 to $68.76 a barrel Tuesday, crude for September slumped $1.10 to $67.66 after data showed an unexpected weekly increase in U.S. crude oil inventories.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX