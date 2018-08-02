

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc.(FB) Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos has taken a new job at Stanford, leaving the Menlo Park, Calif. tech giant behind.



Stamos tweeted that he will depart Facebook August 17 and will begin a teaching and research role at Stanford University.



Stamos joined Facebook in 2015 from Yahoo, where he was also the chief information security officer and has presided over some of the issues the company has been dealing with following Russian meddling with the 2016 presidential election as well as the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal.



