

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group Inc. (AIG) said that David McElroy will join the company as Chief Executive Officer of Lexington Insurance Company at a date to be determined.



McElroy will lead Lexington Insurance Company and report to Peter Zaffino, Chief Executive Officer, General Insurance. Mr. McElroy will serve as a member of the General Insurance Executive Leadership Team and will oversee all aspects of Lexington's business, the largest Excess and Surplus (E&S) underwriter in the United States. General Insurance's program business in the U.S. will also report to McElroy, which includes a range of niche markets written on both admitted and non-admitted bases supported by program administrators with market-leading infrastructure and underwriting expertise.



Earlier in his career, Mr. McElroy held roles at The Hartford Financial Services Corporation, Reliance National and Chubb.



