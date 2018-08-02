

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Thursday following the mixed lead overnight from Wall Street and on a stronger safe-haven yen amid renewed worries about a U.S.-China trade war.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 67.44 points or 0.30 percent to 22,679.26, off a low of 22,658.15 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly higher despite a stronger yen. Panasonic is gaining almost 3 percent, Sony is rising more than 2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is adding 1 percent, while Canon is down 0.1 percent.



In the auto space, Toyota is down 0.5 percent and Honda is declining more than 1 percent. Isuzu Motors is gaining more than 5 percent after upbeat first-quarter earnings results.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.2 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is losing more than 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum is higher by 0.3 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Oji Holdings is rising more than 6 percent and Konica Minolta is advancing almost 5 percent.



On the flip side, Furukawa Electric is losing more than 10 percent, Kobe Steel is lower by more than 8 percent after reporting weak first-quarter results, and Casio Computer is down 8 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will see July numbers for its monetary base today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 111 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's announcement of its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged. The tech-heavy Nasdaq benefited from a rally by Apple after the company reported better than expected fiscal third quarter results. Trade concerns weighed on the Dow and the S&P 500 after reports said that the Trump administration is considering raising the proposed tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.



While the Nasdaq climbed 35.50 points or 0.5 percent to 7,707.29, the Dow fell 81.37 points or 0.3 percent to 25,333.82 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.93 points or 0.1 percent to 2,813.36.



The major European markets all moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures fell on Wednesday following the release of a report showing an unexpected weekly increase in U.S. crude oil inventories. WTI crude for September slumped $1.10 or 1.6 percent to $67.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX