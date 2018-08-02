

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energy Transfer Equity L.P. (ETE) and Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (ETP) announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement providing for the merger of ETP with a wholly-owned subsidiary of ETE in a unit-for-unit exchange.



In connection with the transaction, ETE's incentive distribution rights or IDRs in ETP will be cancelled. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018, subject to the approval by a majority of the unaffiliated unitholders of ETP and other customary closing conditions. ETE currently owns the general partner of ETP.



AAs per the terms of the transaction, ETP unitholders (other than ETE and its subsidiaries) will receive 1.28 common units of ETE for each common unit of ETP they own.



The transaction is expected to strengthen the balance sheet of the combined organization by utilizing cash distribution savings to reduce debt and to fund a portion of ETP's robust growth capital expenditure program. The completion of major capital projects currently in progress is expected to continue to generate strong distributable cash flow growth for the combined partnership following the transaction. The partnerships expect to maintain investment grade credit ratings for the combined partnership.



