

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are declining on Thursday following the mixed cues from Wall Street amid renewed worries about a U.S.-China trade war and on rising bond yields. Investor sentiment was dampened following news that the Trump administration is considering raising the proposed tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 percent from the 10 percent announced earlier.



The Australian market is edging lower following the mixed cues from Wall Street and on weakness in mining stocks after Rio Tinto's profit missed analysts' estimates.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 5.00 points or 0.08 percent to 6,270.70, off a low of 6,260.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 5.00 points or 0.08 percent to 6,357.10.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is declining almost 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is down 0.6 percent.



Rio Tinto is losing more than 3 percent after the mining giant reported a 33 percent jump in its first-half net profit, while underlying profit missed analysts' estimates.



Oil stocks are also weak after a fall in crude oil prices. Santos and Oil Search are lower by 0.2 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum is declining 0.3 percent.



Gold miners are mixed after gold prices declined overnight. Evolution Mining is advancing almost 2 percent while Newcrest Mining is down more than 1 percent.



The big four banks are mixed. ANZ Banking is adding 0.2 percent and Westpac is rising 0.4 percent, while National Australia Bank is down 0.2 percent and Commonwealth Bank is lower by 0.3 percent.



In economic news, Australia will release June trade data today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar was quoted at US$0.7405, compared to US$0.7407 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is declining following the mixed lead from Wall Street and on a stronger safe-haven yen amid renewed worries about a U.S.-China trade war.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 67.44 points or 0.30 percent to 22,679.26, off a low of 22,658.15 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly higher despite a stronger yen. Panasonic is gaining almost 3 percent, Sony is rising more than 2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is adding 1 percent, while Canon is down 0.1 percent.



In the auto space, Toyota is down 0.5 percent and Honda is declining more than 1 percent. Isuzu Motors is gaining more than 5 percent after upbeat first-quarter earnings results.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.2 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is losing more than 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum is higher by 0.3 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Oji Holdings is rising more than 6 percent and Konica Minolta is advancing almost 5 percent.



On the flip side, Furukawa Electric is losing more than 10 percent, Kobe Steel is lower by more than 8 percent after reporting weak first-quarter results, and Casio Computer is down 8 percent.



On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan was up 7.0 percent on year in July, coming in at 497.639 trillion yen. That follows the 7.4 percent jump in June.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 111 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Singapore and Hong Kong are losing more than 1 percent each. South Korea, New Zealand, Taiwan and Malaysia are also lower, while Indonesia is edging higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's announcement of its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged. The tech-heavy Nasdaq benefited from a rally by Apple after the company reported better than expected fiscal third quarter results. Trade concerns weighed on the Dow and the S&P 500 after reports said that the Trump administration is considering raising the proposed tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.



While the Nasdaq climbed 35.50 points or 0.5 percent to 7,707.29, the Dow fell 81.37 points or 0.3 percent to 25,333.82 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.93 points or 0.1 percent to 2,813.36.



The major European markets all moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures fell on Wednesday following the release of a report showing an unexpected weekly increase in U.S. crude oil inventories. WTI crude for September slumped $1.10 or 1.6 percent to $67.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX