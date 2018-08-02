Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2018) - CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE: CROP) (OTC Pink: CRXPF) ("CROP" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $1,610,000. (See news release dated July 31, 2018) by issuance of an aggregate of 5,366,667 units. Each $0.30 unit consists of one common share ("Common Shares") of CROP and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") where each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share ("Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.50 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty four months following the date of issuance.

The company paid no commissions in conjunction with the financing.

About CROP

Crop Infrastructure Corp. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and trades under the symbol "CROP". CROP is engaged in the business of investing, constructing, owning and leasing greenhouse projects as part of the provision of turnkey real estate solutions for lease-to-licensed cannabis producers and processors offering best-in-class operations. The Company's portfolio of projects includes facilities in California, 2 in Washington State, Nevada, Italy and now Jamaica.

