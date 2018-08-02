

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender Societe Generale SA (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter Group net income increased 9.3 percent to 1.16 billion euros from 1.06 billion euros last year.



Underlying group net income was 1.27 billion euros, compared to 1.17 billion euros a year ago.



Operating income climbed 45.9 percent to 1.88 billion euros. Societe Generale said its increase in profitability reflects a solid performance by all the businesses, disciplined cost management and good risk control.



Revenues or net banking income for the quarter grew 24.1 percent to 6.45 billion euros from 5.20 billion euros last year. Underlying net banking income edged up 1 percent.



Fréderic Oudéa, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, said, '... the results demonstrate that our diversified and value-creating business choices enable the Group to engage in a profitable and sustainable growth momentum.'



